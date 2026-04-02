Business

Romania’s Sphera Franchise Group opens second Cioccolatitaliani unit in Italy

02 April 2026

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Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service operator in Romania, announced the opening of the second Cioccolatitaliani unit in Italy, this time in Genoa, as part of its expansion strategy on the Italian market. The new unit represents an investment of approximately EUR 550,000.

The venue, located in the Shopping District Waterfront Genoa, comes less than a year after the company’s first Cioccolatitaliani opening in Riccione.

“A second opening in under a year marks another step in our development on the Italian market,” said Călin Ionescu, Sphera Franchise Group CEO, adding that northern Italy is a strategic region for the group and that early results indicate strong growth potential.

The new location covers around 200 square meters and includes a 40-seat dining area, operated by a team of 15 employees. The menu follows the brand’s established concept, featuring artisanal gelato, premium pastries, and coffee.

Sphera acquired the Cioccolatitaliani franchise rights from Italy’s Gioia Group in 2024 and aims to open 20 units over the next five years, including expansion into Romania. The brand contributed modestly to the group’s revenues in 2025, reflecting its seasonal positioning in Riccione, but the Genoa location, situated in a year-round commercial hub, is expected to support more stable growth.

Founded in 2009, Cioccolatitaliani has grown into a network of over 40 locations across Italy, the Balkans, the Middle East, and North Africa. Through its expansion in Italy, Sphera continues to diversify its international footprint beyond its core brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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Business

Romania’s Sphera Franchise Group opens second Cioccolatitaliani unit in Italy

02 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service operator in Romania, announced the opening of the second Cioccolatitaliani unit in Italy, this time in Genoa, as part of its expansion strategy on the Italian market. The new unit represents an investment of approximately EUR 550,000.

The venue, located in the Shopping District Waterfront Genoa, comes less than a year after the company’s first Cioccolatitaliani opening in Riccione.

“A second opening in under a year marks another step in our development on the Italian market,” said Călin Ionescu, Sphera Franchise Group CEO, adding that northern Italy is a strategic region for the group and that early results indicate strong growth potential.

The new location covers around 200 square meters and includes a 40-seat dining area, operated by a team of 15 employees. The menu follows the brand’s established concept, featuring artisanal gelato, premium pastries, and coffee.

Sphera acquired the Cioccolatitaliani franchise rights from Italy’s Gioia Group in 2024 and aims to open 20 units over the next five years, including expansion into Romania. The brand contributed modestly to the group’s revenues in 2025, reflecting its seasonal positioning in Riccione, but the Genoa location, situated in a year-round commercial hub, is expected to support more stable growth.

Founded in 2009, Cioccolatitaliani has grown into a network of over 40 locations across Italy, the Balkans, the Middle East, and North Africa. Through its expansion in Italy, Sphera continues to diversify its international footprint beyond its core brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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