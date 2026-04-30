Romania’s Sphera Franchise Group opens first Taco Bell in Republic of Moldova

Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), one of the largest restaurant operators in Romania’s foodservice industry, marked a new step in its regional expansion with the opening of the first Taco Bell unit in the Republic of Moldova, in Chișinău.

The new restaurant represents the official entry of the Mexican-inspired brand into the local market. The new unit, located in the food court of the Shopping Malldova mall, represents an investment of approximately EUR 600,000 and is Sphera’s second opening in the Republic of Moldova this year, following the KFC restaurant in Bălți.

The opening of the Taco Bell restaurant in Chișinău generates 30 new jobs and supports the local economic ecosystem through partnerships with suppliers from the Republic of Moldova for vegetables, soft drinks, and packaging, the company said.

“In nearly nine years, we have built a solid network of 18 Taco Bell restaurants across 10 cities in Romania, with a high-performance operational model and a loyal community. This experience gives us confidence that the brand will gain traction in Chișinău as well, where we see significant growth potential,” said Călin Ionescu, CEO of Sphera Franchise Group.

Taco Bell’s expansion in Chișinău comes after strong operational growth for Sphera in the Republic of Moldova. In 2025, the local market recorded the fastest growth within the group, with sales of RON 28.3 million, representing 1.8% of the Group’s total revenue and a 19.7% increase compared to the previous year. KFC Moldova’s operating profit reached RON 4.4 million, and sales in comparable restaurants returned to growth in the last quarter of the year.

Sphera has been active in the Republic of Moldova since 2008, when it opened the first KFC restaurant in the Malldova mall. The network subsequently expanded with a street-side unit in 2015, a restaurant in Port Mall opened in 2024, and most recently, the opening of a unit in Bălți at the end of March 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)