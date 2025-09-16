Macro

Budget of special pensions in Romania up 16% y/y to EUR 340 mln in 2024

16 September 2025

The “service pensions”, also known as special pensions, paid to civilians (military not included in the report), cost the state budget and the state social insurance budget a total of RON 2.2 billion in 2024, over 22% more than in 2023, Economica.net reported based on data obtained from the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP). 

Out of this, RON 1.7 billion (EUR 340 million) were the transfers from the central government budget, and only RON 545 million were the payments from the public pension system, based on recipients’ past contributions.

Over 11,000 civilians received a service pension, on average, monthly, during 2024, over 1,000 people more than the value of this indicator in 2023. Most of them are magistrates, clerks, pilots, and parliamentarians.

Civilians would have been entitled to pensions in a total amount of RON 542 million in 2024, based only on their contributions.

The difference between what they received and what they would have been entitled to strictly based on their contributions was paid from the state budget, in accordance with the provisions of the special laws regulating these pensions.

(Photo source: Rochu2008/Dreamstime.com)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

