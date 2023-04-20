Spark is raising €700,000 through SeedBlink to scale its hybrid international high-school

News from Companies

Spark, the EdTech that is changing the face of high-school education, is seeking to raise €700,000 to develop its innovative educational model. The Romanian startup has dedicated a €300,000 ticket to SeedBlink, the co-investment platform for European tech startups, in order to facilitate private investors becoming future shareholders in the startup.

Launched in 2021, Spark is a hybrid international high-school created to respond to the challenges that exist in the traditional methods of teaching and learning. Its ‘Fit for Future Education’ hybrid model offers students the flexibility to choose and master their educational path. Spark guides each teenager to build a personalised portfolio of online learning and offline activities.

Transcending traditional classroom boundaries, Spark offers flexibility and support. Students can learn what they want, when and where they want, while being guided by tutors and learning journey advisors. The 4 strands model (Academics, Wellbeing, Global Education and Leadership) supports them in developing as a whole person. Moreover, all Spark content is adapted to teenagers’ specific way of learning. The Curriculum is enriched with courses that prepare them for the jobs of the future. All of these are unique features that Spark brings to the international education environment.

Spark founders - Ruxandra Mercea, Florina Popirtac and Raluca Manole - have more than 50 years cumulated experience in international education and business, both corporate and entrepreneurship. Together with a highly motivated team, they are eager to have a significant impact in education.

Spark launched the MVP in June 2021, and, since then, over 80 students from 11 countries have joined this innovative educational journey, reaching all target markets - nomads, athletes and homeschoolers - which proves the market validation. Spark’s Serviceable Obtainable Market accounts for 870.000 students, capturing 13% market share by 2030.

“I have spent most of my career investing in transforming education and always had a special passion for innovation. We truly believe that this is the time for Spark, globally. We are excited that we already have a meaningful impact on the lives of students and families that joined us and we will continue to pursue our dream to change the way teenagers learn in High School.” said Ruxandra Mercea, Founder and Head of Spark.

Spark’s objective is to secure funding to support the ongoing product development, which is equipped to integrate AI capabilities through machine learning and intelligent automation. Spark’s immediate priorities include embarking on an expansion into new markets, attracting new users, and expanding its sales and marketing teams. With the funds raised, they will focus on accelerating the development of these initiatives to achieve their desired growth.

Until 2028, Spark is aiming to reach 40.000 students and 4.000 schools enrolled in the platform.

Florina Popirtac, CEO of Spark, added: “Spark's modern virtual learning platform helps teachers and students to innovate for greater educational quality in the classroom and beyond. We aim to become the educational marketplace of choice for teenagers, teachers, parents and schools all over the world.”

"Spark stands out for its solid management, successful business operations, and prospective market opportunities. They are promising a bright future by reinventing traditional education with a personalised learning experience, modern curricula, and a very tangible end result of skills, certifications, and jobs. We are excited to offer our investment community the opportunity to support Spark with their growth ambitions.” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink.

Marcel Anghel (CEO Qubiz), Gabriel Lupas (Managing Partner Qubiz), Voicu Oprean (CEO AROBS Software), and Iulian Iuga (General Manager XEQTIVE Investments Gmbh) are angel investors who believe in and have already invested in Spark.

Spark is a hybrid international High School, founded by Ruxandra Mercea, an international leader in education. Offering the Cambridge International Curriculum, Spark is shifting the face of high-school education by allowing teenagers to pursue their own passions and preferences in where, what and how they learn.

SeedBlink is a tech specialised venture investment platform that enables business leaders to fund top-tier European tech startups and scale-ups alongside established institutional investors.

SeedBlink Crowd SA is registered in the Register of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), under number PJR28FSFPR/400001 as of 03.11.2022 with an EU passport as per European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA) register of crowdfunding services providers.

