Business

Local administration in Romania announces EUR 7.7 mln thermal spa project

04 July 2022
The local authorities of Alba county have taken steps towards completing a EUR 7.7 mln investment project aimed at the construction of the saltwater bath resort in the city of Ocna Mureş.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the first step was taken to set up the company that will manage the new resort, Adevarul reported. The county and local council members from Ocna Mureş have adopted the decisions for the establishment of the new company.

The investment, worth approximately EUR 6.7 mln for the buildings and EUR 1 mln for the specialized medical and hospitality equipment, with equal financial participation from the Local Council Ocna Mureş and the Alba County Council, will soon be introduced in the circuit tourist and spa resort of Romania.

The mayor of Ocna Mureş, Silviu Vinţeler, said the new tourist destination would be ready at the end of August or, at the latest, at the beginning of September. The delay in completing the project was mainly due to a power transformer, which arrived in Ocna Mureş on Friday, July 1.

(Photo: Consiliul Județean Alba Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

