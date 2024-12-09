Society

Southern Romania: Pitești Zoo employee killed by tiger

09 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 52-year-old man, an employee at the Pitești Zoo, in southern Romania, was attacked and killed by a tiger after failing to follow safety rules.

According to preliminary information made public by Pitești City Hall, the man arrived at work without reporting any health issues. However, during the course of daily activities, he entered the tiger’s enclosure without following the specific safety protocol outlined in the workplace protection procedure. Unfortunately, this breach led to a fatal attack by the animal.

An internal investigation is currently underway at the Zoo to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and any necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. 

“This is the first incident of its kind to occur at the institution in the last 50 years. The employee who lost his life in this tragic manner had over 8 years of experience in the field and had been working at Pitești Zoo since May 21, 2015. The institution’s management and colleagues are deeply affected by this loss. The relevant authorities have been informed and are cooperating in the investigation,” the City Hall said.

Activities at the Pitești Zoo have been suspended after the tragedy.

Pitești mayor Cristian Gentea emphasized that the institution is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards in all activities carried out at the Zoo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gradina zoologica Pitesti on Facebook)

Normal
Society

Southern Romania: Pitești Zoo employee killed by tiger

09 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 52-year-old man, an employee at the Pitești Zoo, in southern Romania, was attacked and killed by a tiger after failing to follow safety rules.

According to preliminary information made public by Pitești City Hall, the man arrived at work without reporting any health issues. However, during the course of daily activities, he entered the tiger’s enclosure without following the specific safety protocol outlined in the workplace protection procedure. Unfortunately, this breach led to a fatal attack by the animal.

An internal investigation is currently underway at the Zoo to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and any necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. 

“This is the first incident of its kind to occur at the institution in the last 50 years. The employee who lost his life in this tragic manner had over 8 years of experience in the field and had been working at Pitești Zoo since May 21, 2015. The institution’s management and colleagues are deeply affected by this loss. The relevant authorities have been informed and are cooperating in the investigation,” the City Hall said.

Activities at the Pitești Zoo have been suspended after the tragedy.

Pitești mayor Cristian Gentea emphasized that the institution is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards in all activities carried out at the Zoo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gradina zoologica Pitesti on Facebook)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2024
Politics
Romania reiterates support for territorial integrity of Syria after fall of Assad regime
09 December 2024
Energy
Romanian energy group Electrica faces cyberattack, urges caution among consumers
09 December 2024
Sports
Swimming star David Popovici becomes third Romanian to feature on L'Equipe magazine cover
09 December 2024
Politics
Romania’s far-right Călin Georgescu and George Simion protest presidential election annulment at closed polling stations
09 December 2024
Justice
Backers of pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania raided, detained for illegal funds and weapons
09 December 2024
Politics
US reaffirms support for Romania amid unprecedented presidential election annulment
06 December 2024
Politics
Romania is a safe, solid country, president says after top court annuls presidential elections
06 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Constitutional Court annuls presidential election, orders complete restart