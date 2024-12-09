A 52-year-old man, an employee at the Pitești Zoo, in southern Romania, was attacked and killed by a tiger after failing to follow safety rules.

According to preliminary information made public by Pitești City Hall, the man arrived at work without reporting any health issues. However, during the course of daily activities, he entered the tiger’s enclosure without following the specific safety protocol outlined in the workplace protection procedure. Unfortunately, this breach led to a fatal attack by the animal.

An internal investigation is currently underway at the Zoo to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and any necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“This is the first incident of its kind to occur at the institution in the last 50 years. The employee who lost his life in this tragic manner had over 8 years of experience in the field and had been working at Pitești Zoo since May 21, 2015. The institution’s management and colleagues are deeply affected by this loss. The relevant authorities have been informed and are cooperating in the investigation,” the City Hall said.

Activities at the Pitești Zoo have been suspended after the tragedy.

Pitești mayor Cristian Gentea emphasized that the institution is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards in all activities carried out at the Zoo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gradina zoologica Pitesti on Facebook)