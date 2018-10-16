Chamber music festival SoNoRo takes place in five Romanian cities this November

Chamber music festival SoNoRo will take place this year between November 2 and November 20 in Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov and Sibiu.

Under the theme of ‘Side Effects’, the festival covers an eclectic mix of artistic events.

The concerts will be held in some of the most beautiful concert halls in the country, such as the Cotroceni Palace, the Romanian Athenaeum, or the philharmonic halls in Timișoara, Brașov and Sibiu. Events will also take place in unconventional spaces, among them the Halucinarium art gallery or the attic of the Carului cu Bere restaurant in Bucharest.

At the event, the Romanian public will get to see violinists Pavel Vernikov, Svetlana Makarova, Anna-Liisa Bezrodny and Jonian Kadesha, viola player Meghan Cassidy, cellists Kyrill Zlotnikov and Jan-Erik Gustaffson, and pianist Marianna Schirinyan.

The festival will end in Bucharest with an evening at the French Institute, where director Bruno Monsaingeon will present his latest film Mstislav Rostropovich – L’archet indomptable.

The tickets and subscriptions for the festival are available at Eventim.ro, the Humanitas and Cărturești bookstores, and the Germanos, Orange, Vodafone and Domo stores.

More on the program of the event here.

(Photo: Courtesy of SoNoRo)

