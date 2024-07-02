SoNoRo Musikland: Festival brings chamber music to Transylvania towns and villages

This year’s edition of the chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland will celebrate the cultural heritage of Braşov and Sighişoara while also highlighting several villages and towns in the Transylvanian Highlands, namely Cristian, Râşnov, Cincu, Meşendorf, Criţ, and Viscri.

The festival, at its sixth edition in 2024, takes place between July 25 and August 4.

If the festival’s first edition focused on the fortified Saxon churches, it has, in time, expanded to include Saxon peasant houses, which entered the tourist circuit. Among other venues, the public is invited to discover this year the Museum in Progress in Cincy and The King’s House in Viscri.

SoNoRo Musikland kicks off this year with a concert delivered together with the Brașov Philharmonic in Brașov’s Sfântul Ioan Square. The festival will hold concerts at Căminul Cultural Cristian and the Museum of Urban Civilization of Brașov.

Other locations included in the festival circuit for the first time are Brașov’s George Barițiu County Library and the St Bartholomew Evangelical Church.

At the same time, the event returns with concerts at Brașov’s Weavers’ Bastion, Das Fort Boutique in Râșnov, Sighișoara Meșendorf Gasthaus, Meșendorf Fortified Church (pictured), and Critz Cross in Criț.

The public can attend 13 concerts, three of which are surprise jam sessions. The program includes works by Luigi Boccherini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert, Joseph Haydn, Franz Liszt, Sergei Rachmaninov, Johannes Brahms, Bela Bartok, and more.

With the exception of the first concert, access to the festival events is free and can be made upon reservation or invitation.

The full program is available here.

(Photo: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

