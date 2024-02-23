ICon Arts festival holds new edition in villages and cities in Romania’s Transylvania this summer

The 22nd edition of ICon Arts Transilvania, one of the longest-running festivals dedicated to classical music, jazz, and contemporary arts, will take place between July 20 and August 11 in several villages and cities in Romania’s famous region of Transylvania. This year’s event aims to attract roughly 120 participants.

Over 22 days, Agnita, Avrig, Biertan, Brașov, Copșa Mare, Cund, Daneș, Dealu Frumos, Mediaș, Moșna, Richiș, Rusești, and Sibiu will host a variety of musical events, such as classical, contemporary and jazz music concerts, interdisciplinary artistic residencies, and masterclasses for performers.

The 2024 edition proposes an eclectic, multidisciplinary, and multicultural program in which music virtuosity is intertwined with the picturesque atmosphere of Transylvanian villages and towns and the tasting of traditional dishes, the organizers said.

Sebastian Gheorghiu, cultural manager and member of the UCIMR (Union of Interpretive Creation of Musicians from Romania) Board of Directors, commented: “Committed to taking the audience on a captivating journey through unique sounds and experiences, the festival explores new artistic territories, combining classical music with contemporary elements, mixing eras and artistic styles, all held in special locations steeped in history. This year, we are adding a new locality to the festival map: Agnita from Sibiu county, but we are also returning to Brașov with an extended program.”

Two sessions of the ICon Arts Academy will be held within the festival, dedicated to students and pupils who want to improve their technique in composition, solo performance, and chamber music under the guidance of well-known mentors from the music world. For nine days, young people will participate in violin, singing, cello, double bass, guitar, percussion, and flute masterclasses led by renowned teachers from Romania, Hungary, the UK, Japan, and South Korea.

An element of novelty is the expansion of the ICon Arts Academy in the city of Brașov, where the piano masterclass returns, but for the first time, there will also be a singing masterclass led by Iulia Isaev and a jazz artistic residency from August 4 to 11.

Meanwhile, the ICon Arts artistic residencies will offer composers and performers from various countries the opportunity to spend 1-2 weeks in Biertan to develop musical or interpretive creations under the coordination of renowned artists.

The jazz residency in Brașov is organized in partnership with Dublin City University and will include musicians from Romania and Ireland under the coordination of Romanian guitarist Ciprian Pop.

The efforts of the young musicians during the training programs are aimed at supporting the concerts and recitals scheduled for the months of July and August in religious edifices, institutions, and private properties, the organizers said.

In addition to the students, the events of the ICon Arts Festival will also bring together the mentors of the ICon Arts Academy masterclasses, as well as new guests of this edition, who will perform in Sibiu and Brașov counties.

Registration at the ICon Arts Academy can be done on the festival's official website by booking one of the two available packages, of RON 1,000 and RON 3,000, until June 15. The first package offers access to training sessions, while the second also covers half-board accommodation.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UCIMR)