SoNoRo Musikland: Chamber music festival returns to Transylvania

The fourth edition of the chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland takes place between July 22 and July 31 in Braşov, Sighişoara, and the villages of Prejmer, Hălchiu, Criţ, Meşendorf, Viscri and Prod.

As part of the festival, the concerts are delivered inside fortified Saxon churches or houses that have been open to tourists.

At this year’s edition, the event has added three venues to its circuit, namely HUB 2068 in Braşov, the fortified church of Prejmer (pictured), and Heldsdorf Mansion, in the village of Hălchiu, in Braşov county.

“This year, we are opening the festival with a concert in Sfântul Ioan Square in Braşov, an area the city has reclaimed for open-air cultural events; we will then carry on in three new venues: HUB 2068 in Braşov, the fortified church of Prejmer, and Heldsdorf Mansion, in the village of Hălchiu, in Braşov county. At the same time, the Weavers’ Bastion, the fortified church of Criţ, the fortified church of Meşendorf, the Baroque Hall of the Sighişoara City Hall, Meşendorf Gasthaus, Viscri 125, Cross Country Farm of Prod, and the fortified church of Viscri are the venues where we return with joy, and where the 12 musicians will create unique moments,” Răzvan Popovici, the festival’s director, explained.

Among the musicians set to perform this year are violinists Nicolas Dautricourt, Clemence de Forceville and Jeus Reina, viola players Răzvan Popovici, Mihai Cocea and Liisa Randalu, cellists Justus Grimm, Benedict Klockner and Radu Nagy, pianists Diana Ketler and Gustavo Carvalho, and clarinetist Thorsten Johanns.

Access to the events is free, based on an invitation or reservation on the event’s website.

