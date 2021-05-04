RO authorities ponder solutions for restarting events

The Culture Ministry is working on pilot programs that would allow people who get a Covid-19 test or have received the Covid-19 vaccine to attend events, Digi24 reported.

“By April 15, we will present two sets of norms, both for indoor and outdoor programs. In the first phase, we are considering a pilot program for concerts in partnership with the Bucharest National Opera, but we are also looking at the indoor theater, and we will get the Bucharest National Theater involved,” culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu told Digi24.

Those who cannot show proof of vaccination or of having developed immunity following the illness will be tested, the minister explained.

The organizers of two of the largest music festivals in the country, Untold and Neversea, have proposed the solution of daily testing.

“This year, we have non-invasive rapid testing solutions. It would be wrong to say that only those who had the illness or received the vaccine have the right to go to an event or the restaurant, the hotel. What we were proposing, with respect to Untold and Neversea, was rapid testing for every day of the festival,” Eduard Chereji, the communication director for the two events, told Antena 3.

Meanwhile, Economedia.ro reported that people who received the vaccine against Covid-19 and those who can show a negative Covid-19 test could be allowed to attend events where the access of the public is partially or fully restricted. They could also be exempt from the restrictions currently in place in the hospitality sector.

The private sector, the Health Ministry, and the Economy Ministry have established a task group looking into the option of removing the restrictions in place in the hospitality, events, and arts& culture sectors for those who received the Covid-19 vaccine, Daniel Mischie, the president of the Hotels and Restaurant Owners’ Union HORA told Economedia.ro.

(Photo: Catalin Grigoriu/ Dreamstime)

