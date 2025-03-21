Romania’s Softbinator Technologies appoints Gabriela Mechea as CEO, Daniel Ilinca to lead US sales operations

Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian company providing comprehensive software product development services, announced the appointment of Gabriela Mechea as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the group level. At the same time, founder and former CEO Daniel Ilinca will relocate to the United States to manage sales operations and expand the company's presence in the US market.

"After a year of reconstruction and adaptation, which put the company back on an upward trajectory, Gabriela's appointment as CEO marks the beginning of a new growth phase for Softbinator," said Daniel Ilinca, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Softbinator Technologies.

"By relocating to the United States, I will focus on developing the sales operations in this market to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the local tech industry," he added.

Gabriela Mechea is an executive with over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, with expertise spanning organizational integration, team management, and international market development. Throughout her professional career, she has held leadership positions in international technology companies and Romanian entrepreneurial firms, such as Gecad, Avira, Vector Watch, and AROBS Transilvania Software. Additionally, she served as Executive Director of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS).

In the coming years, Softbinator said it aims to become a global company with a diversified client portfolio and access to developers from multiple regions, strategically selected based on market specifics and client requirements.

In this regard, the company targets talent acquisition from the CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) region, particularly from Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, North Macedonia, Poland, and Serbia. Additionally, it plans to expand its talent pool to LATAM (Latin America) countries, such as Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil.

Softbinator entered the United States market in 2017, and in 2022, it opened a branch in Silicon Valley. Currently, the company's portfolio in this market includes clients from San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Miami, Los Angeles, and Tampa, with expansion plans targeting Boston and Chicago.

Beyond the US market, Softbinator aims to expand its global presence through partnerships in Israel and Western Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom.

In 2024, Softbinator Technologies recorded a consolidated turnover of RON 28.7 million. It also reported an EBITDA of RON 3.8 million, a 476% increase compared to the loss in 2023, while net profit reached RON 2 million, marking a 139% increase compared to the loss in the previous year.

Softbinator Technologies is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 17, 2021, trading under the symbol CODE.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Softbinator Technologies)