Marius Costin takes over as CEO of Romanian payment services provider Netopia Group

Marius Costin took over as CEO of payment services provider Netopia Group starting March 14, while Niculae Vasile has been appointed the group's CTO, the company announced.

Co-founder Felix Crisan had previously held both roles.

Marius Costin, who was previously the CEO of PayU Romania and the CEE CEO of Mokka, will work "to strengthen the group's position in the digital payments market and develop innovative solutions that meet the constantly changing needs of consumers and merchants."

Niculae Vasile, the new CTO of NETOPIA Group, is a technology professional with over 25 years of experience. He will coordinate the transition to advanced technologies and accelerate the development of scalable solutions for a constantly transforming digital ecosystem.

The top management team also includes Diana Kallos as CFO of Netopia Group, Delia Paceagiu as COO, and Horia Grozea as Sales & Business Development Officer.

The top management team is overseen by a supervisory board made up of Krzysztof Kulig, Senior Partner with Innova Capital; Anna Zientkiewicz, Director with Innova Capital; and Antonio Éram, founder of Netopia Group.

Investment fund Innova Capital took over an 80% stake in the group in September 2023.

Netopia, established in 2003, encompasses a group of enterprises that include Netopia Payments, mobility Wallet, web2sms, and Kartell. More than 25,000 enterprises operating in the e-commerce sector rely on the services and solutions provided by Netopia Group, spanning mobile payments, online transactions through bank cards or SMS, SMS marketing, and mobile phone credit top-ups.

(Photo: the company)

