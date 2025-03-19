HR

Marius Costin takes over as CEO of Romanian payment services provider Netopia Group

19 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Marius Costin took over as CEO of payment services provider Netopia Group starting March 14, while Niculae Vasile has been appointed the group's CTO, the company announced.

Co-founder Felix Crisan had previously held both roles.

Marius Costin, who was previously the CEO of PayU Romania and the CEE CEO of Mokka, will work "to strengthen the group's position in the digital payments market and develop innovative solutions that meet the constantly changing needs of consumers and merchants."

Niculae Vasile, the new CTO of NETOPIA Group, is a technology professional with over 25 years of experience. He will coordinate the transition to advanced technologies and accelerate the development of scalable solutions for a constantly transforming digital ecosystem.

The top management team also includes Diana Kallos as CFO of Netopia Group, Delia Paceagiu as COO, and Horia Grozea as Sales & Business Development Officer.

The top management team is overseen by a supervisory board made up of Krzysztof Kulig, Senior Partner with Innova Capital; Anna Zientkiewicz, Director with Innova Capital; and Antonio Éram, founder of Netopia Group.

Investment fund Innova Capital took over an 80% stake in the group in September 2023.

Netopia, established in 2003, encompasses a group of enterprises that include Netopia Payments, mobility Wallet, web2sms, and Kartell. More than 25,000 enterprises operating in the e-commerce sector rely on the services and solutions provided by Netopia Group, spanning mobile payments, online transactions through bank cards or SMS, SMS marketing, and mobile phone credit top-ups.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
HR

Marius Costin takes over as CEO of Romanian payment services provider Netopia Group

19 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Marius Costin took over as CEO of payment services provider Netopia Group starting March 14, while Niculae Vasile has been appointed the group's CTO, the company announced.

Co-founder Felix Crisan had previously held both roles.

Marius Costin, who was previously the CEO of PayU Romania and the CEE CEO of Mokka, will work "to strengthen the group's position in the digital payments market and develop innovative solutions that meet the constantly changing needs of consumers and merchants."

Niculae Vasile, the new CTO of NETOPIA Group, is a technology professional with over 25 years of experience. He will coordinate the transition to advanced technologies and accelerate the development of scalable solutions for a constantly transforming digital ecosystem.

The top management team also includes Diana Kallos as CFO of Netopia Group, Delia Paceagiu as COO, and Horia Grozea as Sales & Business Development Officer.

The top management team is overseen by a supervisory board made up of Krzysztof Kulig, Senior Partner with Innova Capital; Anna Zientkiewicz, Director with Innova Capital; and Antonio Éram, founder of Netopia Group.

Investment fund Innova Capital took over an 80% stake in the group in September 2023.

Netopia, established in 2003, encompasses a group of enterprises that include Netopia Payments, mobility Wallet, web2sms, and Kartell. More than 25,000 enterprises operating in the e-commerce sector rely on the services and solutions provided by Netopia Group, spanning mobile payments, online transactions through bank cards or SMS, SMS marketing, and mobile phone credit top-ups.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 March 2025
Politics
Romanian Presidential Administration declassifies cost of former president Iohannis’ flights abroad
18 March 2025
Transport
Romania still tops EU road fatality statistics despite decline, EC report says
18 March 2025
Environment
Romania joins global Earth Hour movement on March 22
18 March 2025
Tech
Hackers claim to have again stolen massive amounts of data from Orange Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Poll shows Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan winning presidential elections in Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party leader Diana Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years
17 March 2025
Politics
Report: Romania among five EU countries that "deliberately undermine the rule of law”
17 March 2025
Healthcare
Romania helps North Macedonia transport patients abroad after deadly nightclub fire