Port operator Socep develops new cereal terminal in Romania's Constanta port

Romanian port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) announced investors that it is carrying out the procedures needed to develop a new grain terminal with an annual storage capacity of at least 650,000 tonnes of oleaginous grains in the Port of Constanta, according to a report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The new terminal will serve Panamax vessels with a capacity of 65,000 - 67,000 tdw at a draft of up to 13.5 meters.

The grain terminal ensures, in the first phase, a ship loading rate of approx. 800 tonnes per hour with a modern shiploader. In the second phase of development, the capacity will be doubled to approx. 1,600 tonnes per hour, being provided by another shiploader.

The speed of grain unloading from vehicles is 800 tonnes per hour, and from wagons, 400 tonnes per hour; these operations can be performed simultaneously.

The second phase of investment development is estimated to be completed at the end of the summer of 2024.

At this moment, Socep owns eight operating berths in Constanta port, covered warehouses of 70,000 square metres and 150,000 square metres for the container terminal.

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)