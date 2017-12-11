Romanian railways company reintroduces Snow Trains to mountain resorts

Romanian state-owned railways company CFR Calatori reintroduced on Monday, December 11, the Snow Trains. These trains take tourists to mountain resorts in Prahova Valley, such as Sinaia or Busteni, as well as Vatra Dornei and Piatra Neamt.

In weekends, tickets for train trips to the Prahova Valley resorts (between Sinaia and Brasov) have discounts of between 31% and 56%, CFR Calatori announced. Also, between January 1 and February 28, 2018, from Monday to Thursday, the Snow Trains tickets will have discounts of up to 25%.

Tickets can be purchased online, as well as from ticket offices or vending machines located in train stations.

Irina Marica, [email protected]