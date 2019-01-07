Cross-border project aims to improve emergency services in Moldova, Romania

SMURD 2, a EUR 10 million cross-border project, will be implemented in the Republic of Moldova and Romania between 2019 and 2022. The project is financed through the European Neighborhood Instrument (ENI) and the value of the non-refundable financing is of EUR 6.5 million.

Under the project, a training polygon for firemen will be set up in Iași, in northeastern Romania. In Moldova, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate will purchase 14 vehicles for emergency interventions, one emergency services unit will be built, and one will be modernized, and 2 new emergency services SMURD points will be set up. At the same time, 7 landing platforms will be built, 3 in Romania and 4 in Moldova.

The project is rolled out through a partnership between seven institutions in Romania and Moldova: the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations; the General Aviation Inspectorate of Romania’s Internal Affairs Ministry; the Romanian Health Ministry; the Moldova General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations; the Health Ministry of Moldova; the Mihail Grigore Sturdza Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Iaşi County; and the Emergency Medicine Institute in Moldova.

(Photo: IGSU - Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Romania Facebook Page)

