Smithfield takes over Romanian sausage factory

Two Romanian entrepreneurs, Adrian Neniță and Gabriel Cîmpeanu, signed an agreement to sell their Goodies Meat Production sausage factory in Ceptura de Jos, Prahova county, to US-registered Smithfield group held by Chinese investors.

The Romanian factory will thus be taken over by Smithfield Europe, a subsidiary of the American company Smithfield Foods, Startupcafe.ro reported. More precisely, the Americans make the purchase through their meat preparation company, Elit, from Alba County, a company that belongs to Smithfield Europe.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Competition Council.

The Goodies Meat Production SRL factory, with 320 employees, produces salami, ham, sausage, bacon and other meat specialities. It has a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes/year and specializes in private-label production.

In 2021, the Romanian company achieved a turnover of almost RON 180 mln (EUR 36 mln) and a net profit of RON 21.7 mln, with an average number of 280 employees that year.

(Photo source: Capa34 | Dreamstime.com)