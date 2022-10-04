Belgian group takes over Romanian natural supplements producer Dacia Plant

Ceres Pharma, an expanding Belgian group, is buying Romanian natural supplements producer Dacia Plant, the local company announced. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Ceres Pharma wants to expand its portfolio of natural products with the involvement of Dacia Plant specialists, who will continue to be an integral part of the company, Economica.net reported.

Ceres Pharma's plan is to develop the Romanian company and make Dacia Plant the most important exporter of natural products in Romania and a major player in the European market of natural food supplements.

In 2021, Dacia Plant reported RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln0 turnover and a profit of RON 12.5 mln (EUR 2.5 mln). Before the takeover, the company's shareholders were Călin Ianța and Radu Ionescu-Heroiu - each with 50%.

Photo source: Facebook/Dacia Plant)