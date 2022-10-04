M&A

Belgian group takes over Romanian natural supplements producer Dacia Plant

04 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ceres Pharma, an expanding Belgian group, is buying Romanian natural supplements producer Dacia Plant, the local company announced. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Ceres Pharma wants to expand its portfolio of natural products with the involvement of Dacia Plant specialists, who will continue to be an integral part of the company, Economica.net reported.

Ceres Pharma's plan is to develop the Romanian company and make Dacia Plant the most important exporter of natural products in Romania and a major player in the European market of natural food supplements.

In 2021, Dacia Plant reported RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln0 turnover and a profit of RON 12.5 mln (EUR 2.5 mln). Before the takeover, the company's shareholders were Călin Ianța and Radu Ionescu-Heroiu - each with 50%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

Photo source: Facebook/Dacia Plant)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Belgian group takes over Romanian natural supplements producer Dacia Plant

04 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ceres Pharma, an expanding Belgian group, is buying Romanian natural supplements producer Dacia Plant, the local company announced. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Ceres Pharma wants to expand its portfolio of natural products with the involvement of Dacia Plant specialists, who will continue to be an integral part of the company, Economica.net reported.

Ceres Pharma's plan is to develop the Romanian company and make Dacia Plant the most important exporter of natural products in Romania and a major player in the European market of natural food supplements.

In 2021, Dacia Plant reported RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln0 turnover and a profit of RON 12.5 mln (EUR 2.5 mln). Before the takeover, the company's shareholders were Călin Ianța and Radu Ionescu-Heroiu - each with 50%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

Photo source: Facebook/Dacia Plant)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca