Romanian recruitment automation software company accelerates expansion in North America

SmartDreamers, a Romanian company that develops recruitment automation software, has appointed Tom Strauss as Vice President of Sales for the Americas, effective February 15.

With this appointment, SmartDreamers aims to accelerate its expansion in the North American market.

Tom Strauss previously worked for iCIMS, and its subsidiary, Jibe, where he held multiple senior executive roles over the past decade, most recently as a Sr. Account Manager Enterprise Sales.

"Tom's extensive experience will be an incredible addition to the team," says Adrian Cernat, CEO & Founder of SmartDreamers. "As VP of Sales, Tom will further accelerate our operations across North America. We are privileged to already work with leading global companies, and we look forward to helping others in digitally transforming their TA ecosystems."

SmartDreamers provides recruitment marketing automation software used by enterprise and fast-growing companies to centralize, automate, and accelerate talent marketing processes. Companies such as L'Oreal, Siemens, UiPath, Infosys, and Genpact, currently use the SmartDreamers platform.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)