Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 14:49
Social
Human skulls and bone fragments found in a field in Southern Romania
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation for murder after several human bone fragments and two skulls were found in a field in Olt county, in Southern Romania.

A local farmer discovered several bone fragments and a skull in an agricultural field near the Marghieni village, according to local Stirileprov.ro, which quoted a press release from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Olt Tribunal. The operative team sent to the scene discovered other bone fragments and a second skull.

The bone fragments and the skull discovered by the farmer were close to the surface while the remains found by the investigators were buried at a depth of about 40 centimeters, according to judicial sources.

The investigators questioned the witnesses and ordered an anthropological expertise of the remains.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia Romana)

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 14:49
Social
Human skulls and bone fragments found in a field in Southern Romania
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation for murder after several human bone fragments and two skulls were found in a field in Olt county, in Southern Romania.

A local farmer discovered several bone fragments and a skull in an agricultural field near the Marghieni village, according to local Stirileprov.ro, which quoted a press release from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Olt Tribunal. The operative team sent to the scene discovered other bone fragments and a second skull.

The bone fragments and the skull discovered by the farmer were close to the surface while the remains found by the investigators were buried at a depth of about 40 centimeters, according to judicial sources.

The investigators questioned the witnesses and ordered an anthropological expertise of the remains.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia Romana)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40