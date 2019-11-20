Human skulls and bone fragments found in a field in Southern Romania

Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation for murder after several human bone fragments and two skulls were found in a field in Olt county, in Southern Romania.

A local farmer discovered several bone fragments and a skull in an agricultural field near the Marghieni village, according to local Stirileprov.ro, which quoted a press release from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Olt Tribunal. The operative team sent to the scene discovered other bone fragments and a second skull.

The bone fragments and the skull discovered by the farmer were close to the surface while the remains found by the investigators were buried at a depth of about 40 centimeters, according to judicial sources.

The investigators questioned the witnesses and ordered an anthropological expertise of the remains.

