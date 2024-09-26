Skanska and WasteTracker introduce smart waste management system in Bucharest's Equilibrium building

Skanska has partnered with WasteTracker, a startup specializing in smart waste tracking, to introduce its innovative system to its portfolio of buildings in the region, including Romania. One of the seven projects is Equilibrium in Bucharest, the company said.

The WasteTracker system allows tenants to record and measure the amount of waste produced before it is collected, thus facilitating ESG reporting, responsible building management, and improved waste management behavior.

The new tool was designed by experts from the real estate industry. It consists of a weighing terminal, using employee access cards in a given building, and an analytical system. Waste is weighed and recorded before being placed in building containers.

Each tenant has direct access to the analytical system, meaning they can know how many kilograms of waste are generated in the company and visualize the carbon footprint generated by it, which is divided into fractions.

The WasteTracker system will operate in seven Skanska buildings in Central and Eastern Europe, namely the Equilibrium project in Bucharest, Wave in Gdańsk, Brama Miasta in Łódź, Centrum Południe in Wrocław (phase 2), Studio B and P180 office buildings in Warsaw, and Czech Port7.

“Equilibrium is the first building in Bucharest to introduce a digital waste monitoring system. We have installed WasteTracker in the waste collection chambers of the two Equilibrium buildings, allowing us to weigh and record waste before it is deposited in the collection bins,” said Tamara Guleryuz, Leasing & Asset Manager at Skanska.

“In addition to generating data for ESG reporting, we are confident that the implementation of the system will provide tenants with a clear insight into their own impact, helping them to identify and implement improvement measures and ultimately collectively reduce our carbon footprint,” she added.

(Photo source: Skanska)