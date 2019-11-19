Skanska in talks to sell the rest of its Campus 6 office project in western Bucharest

Swedish real estate developer Skanska is negotiating with Israeli group Shikun & Binui and another unidentified potential buyer the sale of its Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings that are still under construction near the Politehnica subway station in western Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

The value of this deal is estimated at around EUR 100 million.

Last year, Skanska sold the first building in this project, Campus 6.1, with an area of 22,000 sqm, to Austrian group CA Immo for EUR 53 million.

Aurelia Luca, managing director of Skanska Romania, told Economica.net this summer that the sale process for Campus 6.2 and 6.3 would start in the second part of this year, when bids from prospective buyers are expected.

At the beginning of summer, the company organized in Vienna an event dedicated to investors, where it presented the Campus 6 project and another project it has been developing in Bucharest, Equilibrium.

The Swedish company announced that it would invest EUR 76 mln in the construction of the second and third phase of the Campus 6 office complex in Bucharest, Romania.

Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 will have 11 floors, two levels of underground parking and will offer leasable areas of approximately 19,800 sqm and 17,800 sqm respectively. They will be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

Israeli developer Shikun & Binui is controlled by diamond trader Naty Saidoff, a former officer in the Israeli army, according to Economica.net. In 2016, Shikun & Binui also bought a five hectare plot of land in Voluntari, from an investment fund run by the Rothschild family, where it launched the New Point residential complex.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

