Swedish developer Skanska sells office buildings in Bucharest

Swedish developer Skanska will continue works and put up for sale in the second half this year two office buildings (6.2 and 6.3) of its Campus project located in western Bucharest close to Polytechnical University and AFI project, Economica.net reported.

CA Immo of Austria paid EUR 53 million for the first stake of Campus (6.1) project in 2018.

The next two buildings are 15% completed, the company’s officials informed. Contracts are signed with tenants for 68% of the two buildings.

Later, in 2020, Skanska will put up for sale another office project - Equilibrium (47,000 sqm) located in Floreasca, in the central-northern part of the capital. The occupancy rate for this project has already reached 56%.

The Swedish developer owns land to continue the development of Campus 6 project with another building (6.4) and to add another office building next to the first one in the Equilibrium project. It looks for buying more land plots in Romania’s capital city as well.

The developer that entered the Romanian market in 2011, beside Campus 6.1, also completed and sold to Globalworth for EUR 127 million another office project: Green Court.

(Photo courtesy of Skanska)

e[email protected]