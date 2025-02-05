Finance

Hungary's Granit Bank launches operations in Romania

05 February 2025

The Hungarian digital bank Granit Bank, with Istvan Tiborcz, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Hungary, son-in-law of prime minister Viktor Orban, as a significant shareholder, entered Romania in its first exit outside the country, Profit.ro announced.

The Hungarian bank has grown significantly, becoming the eighth largest universal bank in the country, with total assets of EUR 3.56 billion and approximately 200,000 account holders.

Granit Bank provides cross-border services with accounts in local (lei) and foreign currency and currency exchange at a favorable rate through an application in Romanian, Hungarian, and English. 

The launch of services in Romania marks the beginning of Granit Bank's expansion abroad. 

"Granit Bank is the first Hungarian bank to launch its cross-border services in Romania, the sixth largest country in the EU by population, where individual customers are characterized by a high degree of digital affinity and where we can offer digital banking services for individuals even without a physical presence. We are confident that the promptness, convenience, and innovative solutions will attract customers in Romania, as they do in Hungary," said Éva Hegedüs, President and CEO of Gránit Bank.

Granit Bank, based in Hungary, specialises in digital and online banking services for both individual and corporate clients. It offers a range of products, including savings and current accounts, debit and credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and investment services. For businesses, the bank provides tailored solutions such as corporate accounts, loans, and treasury services.

Known for its digital innovation, Granit Bank's robust online and mobile platforms enable customers to manage accounts, perform transactions, and access financial services with ease. The bank focuses on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and streamline operations.

Granit Bank was founded by tycoon Sandor Demjan to support SMEs after the global financial crisis. Three years ago, in 2021, the real estate holding BDPST Zrt, owned by Istvan Tiborcz, acquired a majority stake in the bank. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Gránit Bank - A Digitális Bank)

Normal

