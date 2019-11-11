Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 12:20
Social
Video
High school in Romanian mountain town to get pool, sauna in EU-funded project
11 November 2019
Mihail Cantacuzino College in Sinaia, a Romanian mountain town and resort north of Bucharest, will be refurbished in a EUR 5 million project, Edupedu.ro reported quoting Ziarul Incomod.

The project is rolled out by the Sinaia City Hall and has received EU funding.

The project, called ZINO – Education from A to Z, entails the adding of an exhibition venue, of a poll and sauna, a conference hall, a dining area, and a library, besides a pedestrian area and parking spaces. Professional and non-formal education courses will also be held as part of the same project.

“The young people of the city will have the school they deserve. A place where they are the center of attention, a place where parents and professors interact, and a creative venue meant to train them for their adult life,” Sinaia mayor Vlad Oprea explained in a Facebook post.

(Photo: Colegiul Mihail Cantacuzino Sinaia Facebook Page)

[email protected]

40