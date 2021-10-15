Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:29
Business

Romanian MPs want to simplify taxation of individual stock exchange investors

15 October 2021
The individual investors at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will pay only 3% interest on their capital gains (1% for shares held more than one year), according to a bill backed by MPs from all major Romanian parties.

Under existing regulations, the tax on capital gain is set in line with the "single tax rate" of 10%. Under the bill, the investors will not have to pay the taxes themselves (instead, they will be paid by default on their behalf by the brokerage house) and will not have to declare their losses.

The bill was drafted by the three Liberal (PNL) MPs, Sebastian Burduja, Gabriela Horga and George Tuță and the reformist MP Claudiu Mureșan, Economedia.ro reported.

The authors expect Romanians to move at least EUR 1 bln out of the EUR 30 bln net bank deposits held by the local households, while other EUR 1 bln would come from individual foreign investors encouraged by simplified and lower taxation.

The bill's authors estimate the supplementary profits generated by the listed companies as a result of the EUR 2 bln extra financing at some EUR 200 mln (per year).

It's a very simplistic estimate while the real benefit is twofold and mentioned in the document drafted by the initiators: cheaper financing available to Romanian companies and better allocation of the resources (with a positive impact on the households' budgets and their options for saving). 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

