Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan expects 3rd Resilience Facility disbursement this autumn

The third disbursement under the Resilience Facility will be received by Romania this autumn, and only a small part of it will be retained for six months for the target not met by the country, according to MEP Siegfried Muresan.

He said there are less than 5 targets and milestones that Romania must complete from a list of 74 related to the third disbursement, Economedia.ro reported.

The Romanian MEP assured that "a significant part" of the total amount related to the request will be disbursed to Romania this autumn. The rest of the money will be disbursed if the country meets the overdue targets and milestones within six months.

After the third payment is made, Romania will be in the top 10 states that have received this approval.

At the second disbursement request, Romania received 98% of the payment request. And then there were two targets and benchmarks, of little importance, unfulfilled, which is why the Commission withheld 2% of that request for 6 months.

(Photo source: Facebook/Siegfried Muresan)