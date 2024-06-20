Romanian Siegfried Mureşan re-elected vice-chair of EPP Group in the European Parliament

Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureşan, representing the National Liberal Party (PNL), was re-elected vice-chair of the EPP Group in the European Parliament on Wednesday, June 19, with 151 votes out of 170. At the same time, Manfred Weber was re-elected chairman of the EPP Group for the fourth time.

The EPP Group is the largest political group in the European Parliament, with 188 members from all EU Member States.

Mureşan said that, in the new mandate, he will continue to defend the European funds allocated to Romania and the interests of Romanian farmers.

At the same time, creating a pro-European majority in the European Parliament is another priority for the Romanian MEP. “This way, extremist, anti-European MEPs, such as AUR, will be isolated and will not be able to influence European decisions,” he said in a post on social media.

In addition, he also stated that he would support the Republic of Moldova in the process of joining the European Union.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Siegfried Mureşan)