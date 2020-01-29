Competition watchdog greenlights takeover of large Romanian brick producer

Romania’s Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Austrian group Leier, already owning Romanian brick producer Brikston Construction Solutions (formerly Ceramica Iasi), takes over the brick and roof tile producer Siceram.
Leier reached an agreement last autumn to buy Siceram Sighișoara - a manufacturer of bricks, roof tiles and other building materials with RON 85 million (EUR 18.3 mln) sales in 2018.
This was the second investment of the Austrian group in Romania after it acquired the brick producer Brikston Iasi from the CEECAT investment fund, part of the ADM fund, at the end of 2018. Siceram Sighişoara is active in the same market.
Siceram was privatized in 1995 under the MEBO method and is currently controlled by a group of local entrepreneurs.
The Leier group of companies, with a combined annual turnover in excess of EUR 200 mln, operates 40 production units located in seven countries: Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia and Ukraine.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
