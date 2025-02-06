Sibiu county invests EUR 2.1 mln to boost tourism in Cindrel, Lotru and Făgăraș Mountains

Romania’s Sibiu County Council said it is investing RON 10.4 million (some EUR 2.1 million) in tourism development across the Cindrel, Lotru, and Făgăraș Mountains. The project has been approved for funding through the Center Region Program 2021-2027.

The project includes the rehabilitation, modernization, and equipping of the Salvamont Base at Bâlea Lake, the construction of a viewing platform on Bătrâna Peak in the Cindrel Mountains, and the development of a mountain refuge with a scenic lookout on Prejba Peak in the Lotru Mountains.

The financing contract was signed on February 4 by Sibiu County Council president Daniela Cîmpean and Simion Crețu, general manager of the Central Regional Development Agency.

“With the deterioration of the former ‘Prejba’ cabin, both tourists and mountain rescuers have lost a place for shelter in case of bad weather or overnight stays. In the Lotru Mountains, through the ‘Years of Hiking’ program, we have already expanded eco-tourism trails, so the future refuge complements the investments made in this beautiful region of our county,” said Daniela Cîmpean.

The total funding for the project is RON 10.4 million, with RON 9.49 million provided as non-reimbursable funds by the Central Regional Development Agency, RON 925,000 covered by the Sibiu County Council as ineligible expenses, and an additional mandatory contribution of RON 189,000.

To implement the project, the county administration has partnered with the municipalities of Rășinari, Cârțișoara, and Sadu, promoting further investments in tourism infrastructure across Sibiu county’s three mountain ranges.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Sibiu)