Administration

Sibiu county invests EUR 2.1 mln to boost tourism in Cindrel, Lotru and Făgăraș Mountains

06 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Sibiu County Council said it is investing RON 10.4 million (some EUR 2.1 million) in tourism development across the Cindrel, Lotru, and Făgăraș Mountains. The project has been approved for funding through the Center Region Program 2021-2027.

The project includes the rehabilitation, modernization, and equipping of the Salvamont Base at Bâlea Lake, the construction of a viewing platform on Bătrâna Peak in the Cindrel Mountains, and the development of a mountain refuge with a scenic lookout on Prejba Peak in the Lotru Mountains.

The financing contract was signed on February 4 by Sibiu County Council president Daniela Cîmpean and Simion Crețu, general manager of the Central Regional Development Agency.

“With the deterioration of the former ‘Prejba’ cabin, both tourists and mountain rescuers have lost a place for shelter in case of bad weather or overnight stays. In the Lotru Mountains, through the ‘Years of Hiking’ program, we have already expanded eco-tourism trails, so the future refuge complements the investments made in this beautiful region of our county,” said Daniela Cîmpean.

The total funding for the project is RON 10.4 million, with RON 9.49 million provided as non-reimbursable funds by the Central Regional Development Agency, RON 925,000 covered by the Sibiu County Council as ineligible expenses, and an additional mandatory contribution of RON 189,000.

To implement the project, the county administration has partnered with the municipalities of Rășinari, Cârțișoara, and Sadu, promoting further investments in tourism infrastructure across Sibiu county’s three mountain ranges.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Sibiu)

Read next
Normal
Administration

Sibiu county invests EUR 2.1 mln to boost tourism in Cindrel, Lotru and Făgăraș Mountains

06 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Sibiu County Council said it is investing RON 10.4 million (some EUR 2.1 million) in tourism development across the Cindrel, Lotru, and Făgăraș Mountains. The project has been approved for funding through the Center Region Program 2021-2027.

The project includes the rehabilitation, modernization, and equipping of the Salvamont Base at Bâlea Lake, the construction of a viewing platform on Bătrâna Peak in the Cindrel Mountains, and the development of a mountain refuge with a scenic lookout on Prejba Peak in the Lotru Mountains.

The financing contract was signed on February 4 by Sibiu County Council president Daniela Cîmpean and Simion Crețu, general manager of the Central Regional Development Agency.

“With the deterioration of the former ‘Prejba’ cabin, both tourists and mountain rescuers have lost a place for shelter in case of bad weather or overnight stays. In the Lotru Mountains, through the ‘Years of Hiking’ program, we have already expanded eco-tourism trails, so the future refuge complements the investments made in this beautiful region of our county,” said Daniela Cîmpean.

The total funding for the project is RON 10.4 million, with RON 9.49 million provided as non-reimbursable funds by the Central Regional Development Agency, RON 925,000 covered by the Sibiu County Council as ineligible expenses, and an additional mandatory contribution of RON 189,000.

To implement the project, the county administration has partnered with the municipalities of Rășinari, Cârțișoara, and Sadu, promoting further investments in tourism infrastructure across Sibiu county’s three mountain ranges.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Sibiu)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2025
Politics
Romania's former Liberal leader and PM Nicolae Ciucă steps down from MP seat
06 February 2025
Macro
Erste Research says more fiscal corrections are needed in Romania, but downgrade can be avoided
06 February 2025
Justice
Five people placed under preventive arrest in Romanian case targeting real estate developer Nordis
05 February 2025
Administration
Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035
05 February 2025
Real Estate
Lion’s Head Investments enters Romanian logistics market with 155,000 sqm land acquisition near Bucharest
05 February 2025
Finance
Hungary's Granit Bank launches operations in Romania
05 February 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom profit up 4% to EUR 840 mln despite lower revenues in 2024 
05 February 2025
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep announces retirement: This is a ‘goodbye’ here at home, on the court in Cluj