Administration

Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035

05 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

General mayor Nicușor Dan announced the public consultation of a draft decision approving the Bucharest Velo Master Plan, a strategic document aimed at developing the cycling infrastructure network over the next decade. The plan envisions a major network of 150 km of bike lanes and a secondary network of 415 km by 2035.

The document also includes complementary facilities such as bike racks and parking spaces, standard profiles, regulations, and measures to encourage cycling as a viable mode of urban transport, Dan said. 

According to the plan, the expanded network will connect residential areas with key destinations, including workplaces, educational institutions, commercial spaces, and public institutions.

“Ultimately, we aim to integrate the Velo infrastructure into urban planning and transport policies to ensure the coherent development of Bucharest and the Ilfov region,” mayor Nicușor Dan said.

Currently, the bicycle lane network in Bucharest totals approximately 56.3 km in length, with 24% of it located in District 1, according to Profit.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Administration

Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035

05 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

General mayor Nicușor Dan announced the public consultation of a draft decision approving the Bucharest Velo Master Plan, a strategic document aimed at developing the cycling infrastructure network over the next decade. The plan envisions a major network of 150 km of bike lanes and a secondary network of 415 km by 2035.

The document also includes complementary facilities such as bike racks and parking spaces, standard profiles, regulations, and measures to encourage cycling as a viable mode of urban transport, Dan said. 

According to the plan, the expanded network will connect residential areas with key destinations, including workplaces, educational institutions, commercial spaces, and public institutions.

“Ultimately, we aim to integrate the Velo infrastructure into urban planning and transport policies to ensure the coherent development of Bucharest and the Ilfov region,” mayor Nicușor Dan said.

Currently, the bicycle lane network in Bucharest totals approximately 56.3 km in length, with 24% of it located in District 1, according to Profit.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 February 2025
Administration
Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035
05 February 2025
Real Estate
Lion’s Head Investments enters Romanian logistics market with 155,000 sqm land acquisition near Bucharest
05 February 2025
Finance
Hungary's Granit Bank launches operations in Romania
05 February 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom profit up 4% to EUR 840 mln despite lower revenues in 2024 
05 February 2025
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep announces retirement: This is a ‘goodbye’ here at home, on the court in Cluj
05 February 2025
Interviews
How a Romanian-born startup wants to make slow travel the easy choice
04 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors detain 11 people in case targeting developer Nordis
04 February 2025
Finance
Romania raises equivalent of EUR 4 bln with first FX bonds after outlook downgrade