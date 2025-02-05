Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035

General mayor Nicușor Dan announced the public consultation of a draft decision approving the Bucharest Velo Master Plan, a strategic document aimed at developing the cycling infrastructure network over the next decade. The plan envisions a major network of 150 km of bike lanes and a secondary network of 415 km by 2035.

The document also includes complementary facilities such as bike racks and parking spaces, standard profiles, regulations, and measures to encourage cycling as a viable mode of urban transport, Dan said.

According to the plan, the expanded network will connect residential areas with key destinations, including workplaces, educational institutions, commercial spaces, and public institutions.

“Ultimately, we aim to integrate the Velo infrastructure into urban planning and transport policies to ensure the coherent development of Bucharest and the Ilfov region,” mayor Nicușor Dan said.

Currently, the bicycle lane network in Bucharest totals approximately 56.3 km in length, with 24% of it located in District 1, according to Profit.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)