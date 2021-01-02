Central RO: Astra Museum kicks off EUR 2.5 mln project to open center for crafts in Sibiu

The Astra Museum in Sibiu, in central Romania, has started the work on a center dedicated to learning about local crafts and to promoting and retailing craft items.

Under an investment of EUR 2.5 million, a patrimony house in Sibiu’s Piața Mică (Small Square) will be turned into a venue that will host craft workshops, a Folk Art Gallery, where those interested can purchase various items, and a cultural café.

The project is funded through the EEA Grants 2014-2021, as part of the RO-Cultura program, implemented by the museum in a partnership with Future Capital (Romania) and Mussene I Sor Trondelag in Trondheim (Norway), between October 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. It has a value of EUR 2,476,991, with the non-refundable funding amounting to EUR 1,939,335.

The center, called the Arts’ House, is meant to help disseminate local crafts both through the workshops organized here and by making the work of local artisans available for purchase. The building’s first floor will accommodate three venues where professional training regarding the crafts will be delivered, and exhibition and cultural events will take place. According to the project, the attic will also host an exhibition on the crafts that shaped the Transylvanian cultural landscape.

