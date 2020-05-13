Central Romania city to set up 44 bike rental stations

Sibiu, a city in central Romania, will have 44 bike rental stations by the summer of 2021, Sibiu City Hall announced.

The stations, which will make available 540 bikes, will be set up using EU funds. The contract, worth RON 13.41 million (EUR 2.7 million), was already signed. The non-refundable financing amounts to RON 12.49 million (EUR 2.5 million).

Under the project, 540 intelligent mechanical bikes, equipped with a safety system and GPS, will be purchased. Furthermore, eight tricycles for seniors and four tricycles for people with disabilities will be made available.

Of the 44 bike stations, ten will also have repair stations for emergency repairs. The bike rental stations will be set up in the vicinity of the city’s public transport stations to offer residents the option of combining various means of transport.

The City Hall is also looking at implementing an integrated ticketing system for the buses and bikes, the institution announced.

“We are promoting and encouraging the use of bikes by investing in infrastructure and in lane safety, giving citizens the confidence that they can make more use of bikes to move around the city,” Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor said.

Sibiu is one of the most visited cities in the country, attracting tourists with its Saxon heritage. It was a European Capital of Culture in 2007, the first Romanian city to hold the title.

(Photo: Sibiu.ro)

