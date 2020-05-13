Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:54
Social
Central Romania city to set up 44 bike rental stations
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu, a city in central Romania, will have 44 bike rental stations by the summer of 2021, Sibiu City Hall announced.

The stations, which will make available 540 bikes, will be set up using EU funds. The contract, worth RON 13.41 million (EUR 2.7 million), was already signed. The non-refundable financing amounts to RON 12.49 million (EUR 2.5 million).

Under the project, 540 intelligent mechanical bikes, equipped with a safety system and GPS, will be purchased. Furthermore, eight tricycles for seniors and four tricycles for people with disabilities will be made available.

Of the 44 bike stations, ten will also have repair stations for emergency repairs. The bike rental stations will be set up in the vicinity of the city’s public transport stations to offer residents the option of combining various means of transport.

The City Hall is also looking at implementing an integrated ticketing system for the buses and bikes, the institution announced.

“We are promoting and encouraging the use of bikes by investing in infrastructure and in lane safety, giving citizens the confidence that they can make more use of bikes to move around the city,” Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor said.

Sibiu is one of the most visited cities in the country, attracting tourists with its Saxon heritage. It was a European Capital of Culture in 2007, the first Romanian city to hold the title.

(Photo: Sibiu.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:54
Social
Central Romania city to set up 44 bike rental stations
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu, a city in central Romania, will have 44 bike rental stations by the summer of 2021, Sibiu City Hall announced.

The stations, which will make available 540 bikes, will be set up using EU funds. The contract, worth RON 13.41 million (EUR 2.7 million), was already signed. The non-refundable financing amounts to RON 12.49 million (EUR 2.5 million).

Under the project, 540 intelligent mechanical bikes, equipped with a safety system and GPS, will be purchased. Furthermore, eight tricycles for seniors and four tricycles for people with disabilities will be made available.

Of the 44 bike stations, ten will also have repair stations for emergency repairs. The bike rental stations will be set up in the vicinity of the city’s public transport stations to offer residents the option of combining various means of transport.

The City Hall is also looking at implementing an integrated ticketing system for the buses and bikes, the institution announced.

“We are promoting and encouraging the use of bikes by investing in infrastructure and in lane safety, giving citizens the confidence that they can make more use of bikes to move around the city,” Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor said.

Sibiu is one of the most visited cities in the country, attracting tourists with its Saxon heritage. It was a European Capital of Culture in 2007, the first Romanian city to hold the title.

(Photo: Sibiu.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19