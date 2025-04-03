Showpad opens R&D Hub in Bucharest

Showpad, active in AI-driven revenue enablement technology, announced the official launch of its Research and Development center in Bucharest.

With headquarters in Ghent (Belgium) and Chicago (US), Showpad is "strategically positioning its new R&D center to tap into the rich talent pool and burgeoning technology ecosystem of Romania."

It also underscores Showpad's dedication to accelerating the development of next-generation sales technology, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence, cloud-native architectures, and advanced data analytics, the company said.

The Bucharest R&D center will be headed by Răzvan Caciulă (third from left in photo), who recently joined Showpad as Director of Engineering. With over two decades of experience in the technology sector, including a significant tenure as an Engineering Director at Adobe in Bucharest, he "brings a wealth of knowledge in building and scaling engineering teams and developing cutting-edge software products, particularly within the SaaS and AI domains."

Showpad aims to hire 40 engineering and product professionals at its Bucharest center by the end of 2025. The Bucharest team has already grown to 15 people.

Showpad's decision to establish an R&D center in Bucharest was "a deliberate and strategic choice" driven by several key factors, the company said. "Romania boasts a robust and rapidly growing engineering ecosystem, renowned for its strong technical talent and a deep understanding of both Eastern and Western business cultures. Furthermore, the country has cultivated significant expertise in key areas such as SaaS and artificial intelligence, aligning perfectly with Showpad's core business and future technology roadmap. The availability of a highly skilled and multilingual workforce in Bucharest further strengthens its appeal as a prime location for a global technology company like Showpad."

Showpad's plans for the Bucharest center involve building independent, cross-functional teams comprising of product managers, technical leads, UX designers, and engineers. This approach reflects a commitment to creating a fully empowered and innovative R&D hub.

"Our growth is fueled by innovation, and Bucharest provides an exceptional talent pool to help us accelerate our vision," said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad. "This expansion is a testament to our ambition to lead the Revenue Enablement space, delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to businesses worldwide."

Răzvan Caciulă, Director of Engineering at Showpad Bucharest, added: "The Bucharest R&D center will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our platform. We are excited to collaborate with the best talent in Romania and beyond to drive impactful solutions that redefine the way sales and marketing teams operate."

The establishment of the Bucharest center follows Showpad's growth since its founding in Ghent in 2011, including its expansion into the US market in 2013. This history of strategic expansion highlights the company's long-term vision and commitment to global leadership in the revenue enablement space.

Since its establishment in 2011, Showpad has attracted multiple funding rounds from global investors, among them Hummingbird Ventures, Dawn Capital, Insight Partners, and Korelya Capital.

The company has more than 1,400 customers in more than 50 countries. Its platform provides solutions for sales content management, seller effectiveness, buyer engagement, analytics and insights, and coaching.

(Photo: Showpad)

simona@romania-insider.com