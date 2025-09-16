EUR 60,000 shelter in Romania's Făgăraș Mountains to be completed this autumn

A mountain shelter is scheduled to open this fall in the Făgăraș Mountains' Curmătura Bratilei area following a EUR 60,000 investment.

The shelter, located at an altitude of 2,100 meters, is built by the private ophthalmopediatric hospital Infosan in partnership with the non-profit Carpați Mountain Association and the Brașov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Brașov).

The shelter will offer tourists 30 beds, along with various amenities. It will be equipped with a green energy system using photovoltaic panels, lighting, and outlets for charging mobile devices. It will also have a special room for Salvamont (Mountain Rescue) teams, equipped with rapid intervention gear and a first-aid kit.

Designed to withstand strong winds, low temperatures, and heavy snow, the structure will have thermal insulation, panoramic windows, and furniture suited for the mountain environment.

The location of the Infosan Mountain Shelter in Curmătura Bratilei complements major trails, such as the main ridge of the Făgăraș Mountains, connections to Plaiul Foii and Sâmbăta, links to the Iezer-Păpușa Mountains through Curmătura Oticului and Vârful Roșu, as well as the paths that descend toward the city of Făgăraș and the sub-Carpathian villages, the initiators of the project said.

"Curmătura Bratilei, despite its unique beauty, was not frequented much by tourists precisely due to the lack of cabins and other facilities. The Infosan Mountain Shelter aims to change that reality, adding an extra layer of safety and accessibility. Building the structure at an altitude of 2,100 meters came with considerable technical and logistical challenges," Călin Ciubotaru, general manager and co-founder of Infosan, explained.

The shelter was designed using three prefabricated modules at the foot of the mountain, which will be transported and assembled on the ridge with the help of a helicopter.

After its inauguration, the shelter will remain the property of the Carpați Mountain Association, which will handle its periodic maintenance alongside the Brașov Salvamont teams.

Infosan is currently the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania. The company was founded in 2002 by two doctors as a private practice. In 2006, it became a clinic, and in 2015, it acquired the status of a hospital.

It has a team of 35 medical staff and a treatment capacity of 3000 outpatients per month and 300 patients per month in day hospitalization.

It offers diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children, such as the management of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, retinopathy of prematurity, but also in adults – cataracts, strabismus, retinal diseases, or glaucoma.

The company ended 2024 with a turnover of EUR 5 million.

(Photos: Infosan)

