Macro

Volume of services to households in Romania plunges in Q1, dragged down by less gambling

26 May 2025

The turnover of Romanian gambling and betting houses reported a significant slowdown (-12.5%) of their activity in Q1, dragging down the entire volume of services to households by 2.6% y/y, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The major segment of the market, which includes hotels and restaurants, posted a slight 0.2% y/y decline.

In contrast, the turnover of Romanian tour operators plunged by 17.3% y/y in Q1, most likely as an effect of the Government no longer extending holiday vouchers to employees in the budgetary sector this year. 

The beauty salons thrived, their activity surging by 25% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Editor's picks