Romanian providers of services to both companies and households post 27% stronger sales

The turnover of the companies delivering services to companies and households increased in January-November by 28% YoY and 27% YoY, respectively, with similar rates seen in November alone.

In the B2B segment, the communication services providers have lagged visibly behind the average (+8.9% YoY in January-November), while those in the IT industry boasted +42% YoY growth.

The companies providing professional services (legal, engineering, consultancy) reported 30.2% stronger YoY revenues.

When it comes to the B2C segment, the strongest growth was posted by the tour operators (+32% YoY), HoReCa (+29% YoY), possibly on low base effects and the beauty salons (+28% YoY).

