RO Senate rejects two-round voting in mayoral elections

Romania’s senators have rejected with 44 votes against 31 the two-round election of mayors, one of the main topics on the agenda of the emerging majority that is supposed to form a cabinet after having overthrown by no-confidence vote the cabinet of prime Minister Viorica Dancila, News.ro reported.

The final vote will be given in the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill was drafted by the Save Romania Union (USR), one of the parties that is not unconditionally supporting the would-be cabinet.

The senators of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and of the ethnic Hungarians’ party - UDMR voted against the bill.

USR senator Vlad Alexandrescu blamed the two parties, in a Facebook post, for their attempt to protect the “local barons” who want to rule like landlords.

The two-round elections stand for representative democracy while one-round elections means hindering the development of the country, he argued.

