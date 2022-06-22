RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink operates second round of funding in Bulgaria

SeedBlink, the Romanian-based investment platform specialising in funding and scaling technology startups in Europe, has launched a new funding round for Agriniser, the UK-based Bulgarian agritech. The company has developed a digital marketplace where one can buy and sell grain.

The funds will be used to support the startup's expansion plans, with a first goal to enter the Romanian market and acquire key talent.

This new round of funding targets an amount of EUR 500,000 and is led by Vitosha Venture Partners as a lead investor with an investment of EUR 200,000.

Agriniser is the second Bulgarian company to raise capital on the co-investing platform. Dronamics had raised more than EUR 900,000 in December 2021 as part of its EUR 15 mln mega-round led by Eleven Ventures.

SeedBlink is the fastest growing investment platform specialising in finding, vetting, funding and scaling European tech startups.

The company's vision is to shape Europe's tech future through an investment platform that has the reach of crowdfunding, the flexibility of angel investors and the structure of venture capital.

It aims to open investments in startups to real people and do this by building a modern platform, a tech-savvy community, and the network and expertise to grow companies post-investment. Individuals can create an account on SeedBlink and invest alongside VCs and angel investors with a small ticket size of as little as EUR 2,500 or even EUR 1,000 minimum ticket for those part of the SeedBlink Club.

(Photo: Aartur Szczybylo/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com