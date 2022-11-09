Almost 80% of Romanians believe that the US will support Eastern Europe in the near future, according to a recent survey. Three in four also believe that Romania is better off inside the EU, regardless of the serious criticisms they have for the Union.

The figure is part of a series of findings uncovered by the November 2022 edition of the Security Barometer of Romania, a survey conducted by the LARICS sociological research center in partnership with the Institute of Political Sciences and International Relations of the Romanian Academy (ISPRI).

Some of the survey’s findings can be seen as worrying, as they show a marked and general decrease in the trust that Romanians give to national institutions compared to the same period of last year. While the church and the army still occupy the top positions in a ranking of institutions that Romanians trust, even they have had their image marked by the difficulties of the present year.

The two pandemic years and the large-scale land war conducted by Russia against Ukraine, along with the rising inflation, have impacted the trust that Romanians give to national and international institutions in general, surveyors say.

The interwoven crises also led to a decrease in the trust that Romanians award NATO or the EU, both traditionally looked upon very favorably. Despite all these problems, the population of Romania remains definitely pro-Western and pro-European: 68% are optimistic about the future of the European Union in the short term, 78% are optimistic about American support for Eastern Europe, and only 10% of Romanians believe that the EU should disappear in the future. By comparison, Russia and China find no support among Romanians.

Despite criticizing the EU, three in four Romanians believe that Romania is better within the EU than outside of it. Among the criticisms they have for the Union is the belief that EU countries are taking advantage of Romania economically, that EU policies do not always suit Romania, or that the EU imposes too many rules on the country. These are not, surveyors say, rejections of core EU principles or ideas, but part of the belief that the EU and its institutions are unable or unwilling to manage some aspects of the energy crisis or the rising inflation.

When it comes to who is to blame for the out-of-control energy prices, almost half blame Romania’s national leaders. The rest blame EU policies (28%), and the war in Ukraine (23.9%).

If Romania were to be attacked, 36% of Romanians say they would participate in the defense of the country, 33% are undecided, and 29% say they would try to leave with their family.

Most Romanians believe that Russia is to blame for the war in Ukraine and that Russia is also the main obstacle to peace. 25% think Russia is to blame, but that Ukraine is also partly responsible for the war.

Although Russia's guilt is clear for the vast majority of Romanians in the case of the war in Ukraine, most Romanians (70%) believe that the immediate priority is stopping the conflict. Only 28% think it should be continued until Russia is defeated.

Romanians are still empathetic to the tragedy of the Ukrainians: nine months after the start of the invasion, three in four Romanians say that Romania should continue to receive refugees from Ukraine if necessary.

“Although we are not witnessing a strategic reorientation of the public in Romania, the idea that Romania should emphasize its own interests, be pragmatic, have an agenda and take care of its interests first and foremost is becoming more and more acute,” says the ISPRI press release. “We are thus witnessing a form of synchronization of the public in Romania with the increasingly obvious European tendency that has people turn towards national interests.”

(Photo source: Fotografescu | Dreamstime.com)