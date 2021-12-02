70-km motorway Sebes-Turda in western Romania completed

The latest section of the 70-km Sebes-Turda motorway (A10) in western Romania opened on November 30, Economica.net reported.

The section allows direct access from Cluj-Napoca to the main east-west route in Romania: Constanta-Bucharest-Pitesti-Sibiu- Arad-Nadlac.

The contract for section (Section 2) - was signed in November 2014, with the consortium formed by Aktor and Euroconstruct Trading initially having the deadline for completion in October 2016.

At the time of signing, the value of the contract was about RON 550 mln (EUR 120 mn), excluding VAT. For a 1.5-km parcel of the 24-km Section 2, the traffic will be restricted to one lane until April-May 2022.

The speed limit for the 1.5-km segment is restricted to 60 km/h, while for the entire 24-km section commissioned on November 30, the speed limit is restricted to 100 km/h.

(Photo: Pexels)

