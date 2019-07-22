Romanian seaside: Snorkeling and scuba diving practice in exchange for beach cleaning

A total of 1,000 people can try snorkeling and scuba diving at the Romanian seaside, until September 15, as part of an educational program. In exchange for the underwater practice, they need to collect one bag of garbage off the beach, Green-report.ro reported.

The Project, titled #ecoUsubacvatic, makes available a sailing vessel that makes 10 stops between the resorts of Vama Veche, in the south of the Romanian Black Sea coast and Năvodari, in the north. Those who want to get on board need to bring in exchange for the experience a bag of garbage collected off the local beaches.

The snorkeling experience is available in Vama Veche, 2 Mai, Mangalia, Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, Neptun, Olimp, Costinești, Eforie Sud, Eforie Nord, Mamaia, and Năvodari, while scuba diving in the area of Constanța Cazino (the HQ of Aqua-Mar Diving Team) and in Costinești, the area of Plaja Mică (the Small Beach). The scuba-discovery experience is available in Constanța and Costinești.

The minimum age for snorkeling is of 6 years, while for scuba diving is of 8 years. The organizers of the project provide the needed equipment.

Those interested can register online (here), and make a deposit of RON 25 (EUR 5.2) for snorkeling and RON 60 (EUR 12.6) for scuba diving. In the case of snorkeling, the deposit will be returned if a 40 liter bag of garbage collected off the local beaches is presented. For scuba-discovery, it will be returned if a 60 liter bag is returned. The bag needs to be 75% full. It needs to be returned within a maximum of 30 days since the experience.

The project is organized by Barca lui Zoe, with support from Decathlon.

