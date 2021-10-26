Romania ranks last among EU countries in scientific culture test

In an 11-question general scientific culture test, about 24% of respondents in the European Union answered correctly to more than eight out of 11 questions, over half (56%) gave between five and eight correct answers, and about one in five (20%) were able to provide less than five correct answers, according to a Eurobarometer survey quoted by G4media.ro.

The countries where respondents are most likely to give less than five correct answers are Bulgaria (56%), Romania (47%) and Cyprus (42%).

Only 2% of Romanians provided more than eight correct answers, half the share in Bulgaria - the second-lowest score.

Respondents able to give more than eight correct answers were in Luxembourg (46%), Belgium and Sweden (both 44%), Ireland and Finland (both 41%), Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany (all 39%).

