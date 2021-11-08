Nearly two-thirds of Romanian pupils return to classrooms on November 8

Only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, November 8, according to a national committee for emergency situations (CNSU) decision published in the Official Journal.

In the educational units, where the vaccination rate falls below 60%, the courses will resume online after the two-week holiday, announced the minister of education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, on Friday, November 5, Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, about 1.8 mln pupils out of the 2.9 million will start physical school on Monday, after the forced vacation decided by the Ministry in order to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the Covid-19 virus. The non-invasive saliva tests, promised by authorities as an alternative to keeping the schools closed, will not be available this week - but next week at the earliest.

(Photo: Sabin Cirstoveanu/ Inquam Photos)

