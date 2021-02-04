Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 14:26
Entertainment

World Record Academy: Romanian schoolchildren set record for largest workout flashmob

02 April 2021
About 1,700 schoolchildren in Romania participated in a flashmob dedicated to sports and workout in May 2018, setting the world record for the “Largest workout flashmob,” the World Record Academy announced. The event was held in the city of Focsani, in the Moldova region.

The flashmob took place on May 19, 2018, and all sports teachers in Vrancea county were involved in the project, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

A similar event took place the following year, but the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic.

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Vrancea 24 TV YouTube video)

