World Record Academy: Romanian schoolchildren set record for largest workout flashmob

About 1,700 schoolchildren in Romania participated in a flashmob dedicated to sports and workout in May 2018, setting the world record for the “Largest workout flashmob,” the World Record Academy announced. The event was held in the city of Focsani, in the Moldova region.

The flashmob took place on May 19, 2018, and all sports teachers in Vrancea county were involved in the project, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

A similar event took place the following year, but the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic.

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Vrancea 24 TV YouTube video)