Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 08:37
Business

Leader of Romanian canned food market Scandia enters frozen food segment

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Scandia Food, the leader of the canned food market in Romania, enters the market of frozen products by purchasing a state-of-the-art factory specialised in the production of frozen meat-based dishes.

The target company's identity was not revealed, but its factory is located in Ilfov county, and its production capacity is 200 tonnes per month, Economica.net reported.

The factory's products are sold through internal and external partners in countries such as the Netherlands or Israel. It is certified under IFS and BRC quality systems, as well as for BLK, Hallal and Kosher.

State-owned bank CEC financed Scandia's project with a EUR 6 mln loan.

"Romania needs such projects, which confirm the development potential of the Romanian economy. And we are ready to offer support and expertise to any initiative meant to contribute to increasing competitiveness and sustainable development of the economy," said Bogdan Neacșu, General Manager of CEC Bank.

The frozen food factory will be operated by the company created for this purpose - Scandia Food Frozen. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  Piyapong Thongcharoen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 07:53
30 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Destinations to discover traditional foods
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 08:37
Business

Leader of Romanian canned food market Scandia enters frozen food segment

14 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Scandia Food, the leader of the canned food market in Romania, enters the market of frozen products by purchasing a state-of-the-art factory specialised in the production of frozen meat-based dishes.

The target company's identity was not revealed, but its factory is located in Ilfov county, and its production capacity is 200 tonnes per month, Economica.net reported.

The factory's products are sold through internal and external partners in countries such as the Netherlands or Israel. It is certified under IFS and BRC quality systems, as well as for BLK, Hallal and Kosher.

State-owned bank CEC financed Scandia's project with a EUR 6 mln loan.

"Romania needs such projects, which confirm the development potential of the Romanian economy. And we are ready to offer support and expertise to any initiative meant to contribute to increasing competitiveness and sustainable development of the economy," said Bogdan Neacșu, General Manager of CEC Bank.

The frozen food factory will be operated by the company created for this purpose - Scandia Food Frozen. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  Piyapong Thongcharoen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 07:53
30 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Destinations to discover traditional foods
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks