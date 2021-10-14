Leader of Romanian canned food market Scandia enters frozen food segment

Scandia Food, the leader of the canned food market in Romania, enters the market of frozen products by purchasing a state-of-the-art factory specialised in the production of frozen meat-based dishes.

The target company's identity was not revealed, but its factory is located in Ilfov county, and its production capacity is 200 tonnes per month, Economica.net reported.

The factory's products are sold through internal and external partners in countries such as the Netherlands or Israel. It is certified under IFS and BRC quality systems, as well as for BLK, Hallal and Kosher.

State-owned bank CEC financed Scandia's project with a EUR 6 mln loan.

"Romania needs such projects, which confirm the development potential of the Romanian economy. And we are ready to offer support and expertise to any initiative meant to contribute to increasing competitiveness and sustainable development of the economy," said Bogdan Neacșu, General Manager of CEC Bank.

The frozen food factory will be operated by the company created for this purpose - Scandia Food Frozen.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piyapong Thongcharoen/Dreamstime.com)