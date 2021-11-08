Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Real Estate

Scallier’s second retail park in Romania set to open this week

08 November 2021
Polish company Scallier is set to open its second retail park in Romania on November 11. Located in Focsani in Vrancea county, east-central Romania, the centre comprises 5,000 sqm GLA, of which 100% has already been leased.

The first retail park built by Scallier in Romania opened in September in Roșiorii de Vede. The company plans to develop similar projects in other Romanian towns, some of them having 2022 as the estimated delivery time.

“The retail parks developed by Scallier in small and medium-sized Romanian towns fill a market gap: smaller towns often lack modern retail space. We tend to locate our sites near existing large-format grocery shops. In tandem, they create an attractive destination: for daily grocery shopping, well-known clothing and electronics brands, food court offer, or even a playground for children,” said Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier responsible for the company’s development on the Romanian market.

The retail park in Focsani has tenants such as Sinsay, Pepco, KiK, Kids Outlet, Animax, Xpress and Hervis, as well as the Dabo Doner and Bun de Tot restaurants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Scallier)

