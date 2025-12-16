Save now, relax carefree in summer: The PLUS Deposit over 7 months with special interest rates from Exim Banca Românească

News from Companies

Exim Banca Românească continues the savings campaign under which it pays attractive interest rates, above the market average, for new deposits in lei and euro, over 7 months: interest rates of up to 7.20% per year for lei and 2.50% per year for euro.

The offer is available both for the PLUS deposit in lei, and for the PLUS deposit in euro bringing additional benefits to individuals who purchase, by 30 January 2026, a current account package.

Thus, new clients who open a current account under an account package may set up a PLUS Deposit in lei, from new funds, for a period of 7 months, with an interest rate of 7.20% p.a., or a PLUS Deposit in euro, from new funds, for a period of 7 months, with an interest rate of 2.50% p.a.

Bank clients (who receive their pension or salary directly from the employer/pension house, or who opt in this period to receive their income) benefit from an interest rate of 7.00% p.a. for the PLUS Deposit in lei, set up from new funds for a period of 7 months, and 2.30% p.a. for the PLUS Deposit in euro, set up from new funds, for a period of 7 months.

The interest rate is fixed over the entire period an dis paid at the maturity of the deposit, which does not have the option of automatic renewal

ZERO cash withdrawal fee at maturity

Minimum amount 500 lei or 150 euro

Deposits are opened at Exim Banca Românească branches

Offer valid until 30 January 2026.

Exim Banca Românească is a 100% Romanian universal bank, ranking in the top 10 largest credit institutions by assets.

The Bank provides clients with a wide range of reliable and personalised financial solutions, tailored to all age categories. The current account packages, accompanied by attached cards, are designed especially to meet the needs of each client segment – from pupils and students to employees and other active categories:

Dynamic Package for pupils and students – includes current account in lei, Mastercard Standard card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay and Apple Pay.

for pupils and students – includes current account in lei, Mastercard Standard card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay and Apple Pay. Exim Classic Package – Current account in lei, Mastercard Standard card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account.

– Current account in lei, Mastercard Standard card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account. Exim Select Package - Current account in lei and euro, Mastercard Gold card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account.

- Current account in lei and euro, Mastercard Gold card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account. Exim Premium Package – Current accounts in any currency available in the Bank’s offer, Mastercard World card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account.

– Current accounts in any currency available in the Bank’s offer, Mastercard World card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account. Active Pension Package – Current account in lei, Mastercard Standard card, Internet/Mobile Banking, phone payments via Google Pay/Apple Pay, SMS Alert and the “Flexible” savings account.

