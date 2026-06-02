Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge announces its Summer Series in Bucharest

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A curated season of signature experiences bringing together gastronomy, champagne, sport, music, outdoor living and the unmistakable spirit of Monaco

Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge announces Sass’ Events — Summer Series, a curated collection of signature experiences designed to bring the venue’s distinctive dinner-to-nightlife energy into the Bucharest summer season. Hosted across Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge, the intimate Sass’ Speakeasy and Sass’ Outdoor, the programme gathers champagne dinners, elevated match nights, race screenings, oriental-inspired evenings and open-air Sunday rituals into one refined calendar of social experiences.



Rooted in the legacy of the Sass’ brand from Monaco and set within Corinthia Bucharest, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge continues to define a new language of hospitality in the capital: one where refined gastronomy, live music, crafted drinks and celebration unfold naturally throughout the evening. This summer, that spirit takes shape through a series of immersive events conceived for guests who seek more than a reservation — they seek an atmosphere, a rhythm and a story to remember.



ABOUT THE SUMMER SERIES



The Summer Series reflects the world of Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge in its most expressive form. Each event has been built around a different social ritual: the elegance of a champagne-paired dinner, the energy of football nights reimagined through a luxury lens, the glamour of race weekends, the sensory warmth of Arabian nights and the leisurely art of a Sunday spent outdoors.



Together, the experiences continue the Sass’ philosophy that a night out should move effortlessly from table to music, from conversation to celebration and from beautiful food to unforgettable atmosphere.



Sass’ SIGNATURE DINNER SERIES — FIRST EDITION WITH CHAMPAGNE BILLECART-SALMON



The season begins on Thursday, 4 June 2026, at 8:00pm, with the first edition of the Sass’ Signature Dinner Series, hosted in the exclusive setting of the Sass’ Speakeasy. Created as an ongoing collection of elevated dining experiences in collaboration with prestigious houses, luxury brands and renowned producers from around the world, the series brings together storytelling, craftsmanship and hospitality around the table.



For its inaugural edition, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge partners with Champagne Billecart-Salmon, in partnership with Vinimondo, for an intimate six-course dinner with champagne pairing. Designed for guests who appreciate sophisticated dining and memorable evenings, the experience celebrates the pleasure of exceptional champagne, refined cuisine and shared moments in the unmistakable atmosphere of Sass’.



The six-course menu is priced at 600 RON per person, including champagne pairing.



RACE DAY — MONACO GRAND PRIX F1 SCREENING



On Sunday, 7 June 2026, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge brings the glamour and adrenaline of the Riviera to Bucharest with Race Day, a Monaco Grand Prix-inspired screening hosted in the Sass’ Speakeasy.



Blending racing culture with elevated dining, cocktails, music and celebration, Race Day is designed as a weekend lifestyle experience rather than a traditional sports screening. Guests are invited to enjoy the race in an intimate and stylish setting, accompanied by an all-day dining menu and a dedicated food and beverage offering inspired by the Riviera spirit.



From pre-race cocktails to late-afternoon celebration, Race Day captures the social energy, elegance and pace of Formula 1 through the Sass’ lens.



THE PRIVATE MATCH ROOM — FOOTBALL WORLD CUP NIGHTS



From Thursday, 11 June 2026, the Sass’ Speakeasy becomes The Private Match Room, an elevated destination for selected football nights where sport, cocktails, dining and celebration meet.



Far from the atmosphere of a traditional sports bar, The Private Match Room reimagines football viewing as a refined social experience. Guests can gather for selected international matches in a lively yet sophisticated environment, with sharing finger food, beer buckets, game-night specials, signature cocktails and the vibrant energy that defines evenings at Sass’.



Created for long nights among friends, celebrations after victories and unforgettable moments around the game, The Private Match Room brings a luxury hospitality perspective to football culture.



1001 NIGHTS



On 18 June 2026, 1001 Nights invites guests into an immersive oriental-inspired universe shaped by dining, music and atmosphere. Inspired by the magic of Sass’ winter seasons in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, the evening transforms Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge into a warm and captivating setting filled with deep oriental sounds, candlelit tables, rich textures and elevated Arabic sharing-style cuisine designed to be enjoyed collectively.



The experience celebrates the timeless glamour of Arabian nights through a contemporary Sass’ lens: refined, vibrant and deeply social. More than a dinner, 1001 Nights is conceived as a sensory escape, inviting guests to indulge, celebrate and lose themselves in the atmosphere.



The sharing menu is priced at 350 euros per person, with beverages available à la carte.



UN DIMANCHE À BUCAREST



From Sunday, 5 July 2026, from 4:00pm, Sass’ Outdoor introduces Un Dimanche à Bucarest, a weekly Sunday rendez-vous dedicated to the art of slowing down.



Hosted in the open air, the experience brings together backgammon, cigars, cocktails, all-day dining and elegant conversation in a refined atmosphere inspired by timeless private social clubs. Guests are invited to spend long afternoons under the summer light, enjoying curated moments with friends, signature drinks and the effortless elegance that defines Sundays at Sass’.



Blending sophistication with Bucharest terrace culture, Un Dimanche à Bucarest captures a more intimate, relaxed and leisurely side of the Sass’ universe.



Sass’ IN BUCHAREST — A MONACO-BORN EXPERIENCE IN THE HEART OF THE CAPITAL



Opened in 2025 within Corinthia Bucharest, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge brings to Bucharest the unmistakable spirit that made the Sass’ brand iconic in Monaco: vibrant dinners, Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, live music, DJs, performers and an atmosphere where glamour moves naturally into celebration.



The venue’s interiors, crafted by G&M Design, reinterpret the Sass’ signature baroque aesthetic through burgundy, black and gold tones, enriched by velvet, leather and leopard-print accents, with distinctive touches of green created for the Bucharest address. Open for lunch, dinner and late-night moments, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge evolves throughout the day into an evening destination where dining, music and social energy become one seamless experience.



Sass’ — A FAMILY, AN INSTITUTION, THREE DECADES OF HISTORY



Founded in 1993 on Monaco’s Avenue Princesse Grace by Salvador Treves, affectionately known as “Sassa”, and his wife Yolande, Sass’ Café became one of the Principality’s most celebrated destinations — a place where guests could dine, drink and dance all night long.



Over the years, Sass’ has grown into a true Monegasque institution, known for its festive hospitality, its international clientele and its rare ability to make every guest feel part of the family. In 1997, their son Samy joined the family business, bringing a new generation of energy and vision that helped carry the Sass’ spirit beyond Monaco. Following Sass’ AlUla in Saudi Arabia, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge Bucharest marks the continuation of this journey, bringing the brand’s signature blend of gastronomy, music and celebration to Romania.



STATEMENT



“With the Summer Series, Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge captures everything that defines our world: long dinners, music, champagne, sport, outdoor living and unforgettable nights. Every event has its own rhythm, but they all share the same energy — glamour, vibrant and deeply social. This is our vision of summer in Bucharest: sophisticated, alive and unmistakably Sass’.”



Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge



RESERVATIONS & INFORMATION



Reservations are available through the event links listed above or by contacting Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge and Corinthia Bucharest.



Phone: +40 31 405 3031



Social media: @Sass.RestaurantLounge | @CorinthiaBucharest



EVENT LINKS

Sass’ Signature Dinner Series — First Edition with Champagne Billecart-Salmon When: Thursday, 4 June 2026, 8:00pm Where: Sass’ Speakeasy Experience: Six-course dinner with champagne pairing, in collaboration with Champagne Billecart-Salmon and in partnership with Vinimondo Book your spot

Race Day — Monaco Grand Prix F1 Screening When: Sunday, 7 June 2026, 4:00pm–6:00pm Where: Sass’ Speakeasy Experience: Selected race screening with all-day dining menu, cocktails and Riviera-inspired atmosphere Book your spot

The Private Match Room — Football World Cup Nights When: From Thursday, 11 June 2026 Where: Sass’ Speakeasy Experience: Private football screening nights with sharing finger food, beer buckets and game-night specials Book your spot

1001 Nights When: 18 June 2026 Where: Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge Experience: Oriental-inspired immersive evening with deep oriental sounds, candlelit tables, rich textures and elevated Arabic sharing-style cuisine Book your spot

Un Dimanche à Bucarest When: Every Sunday from 5 July 2026, from 4:00pm Where: Sass’ Outdoor Experience: Outdoor Sunday rendez-vous with backgammon, cigars, cocktails, all-day dining and relaxed conversation Book your spot



*This is a press release.