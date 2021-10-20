Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Owners of Sarcom say ROCA paid "several tens of millions of euros" for the paint plant

20 October 2021
"The value of the transaction reflects what we wanted, it was of the order of tens of millions of euros," told Ziarul Financiar Marinică Potop, one of the two founders and shareholders of Sarcom paints and varnishes plant sold to investment fund ROCA, a specialist of distressed assets.

The size of the deal is of the same magnitude as the value of ROCA before the deal.

In early 2021, local prefabricated elements producer Prebet reached an agreement to buy 5% in ROCA for EUR 2.1 mln without shareholder's permit in a controversial deal. Nicolae Ratiu, Prebet's former chairman, accused the current head of the board, Mathe Francisc, of forcing a deal under which Prebet would pay 2.5 times the book value for the 5% stake in the investment fund, thus implying a value of under EUR 17 mln.

Marinică Potop will remain involved for another year in the company's transition to ROCA, and he envisages starting a new business afterwards.

ROCA confirmed the takeover of 100% in Sarcom, one of the largest producers of paints and varnishes in Romania.

(Photo source: ROCA)

03 March 2021
